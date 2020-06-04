Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $47,000 in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.04.

In other news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

