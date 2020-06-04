GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $62,050,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after purchasing an additional 306,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

