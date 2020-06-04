Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,700 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $12,751,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $16,497,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGR stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.34. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $73.89.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $250,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,560,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

