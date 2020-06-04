Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $427,000 Investment in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 422,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter worth $2,715,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. Insiders have acquired 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

