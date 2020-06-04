Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Q2 by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after buying an additional 244,028 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 43,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $2,959,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,807,174.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $38,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 781,061 shares of company stock worth $55,467,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $85.05 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

