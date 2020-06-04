Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 5,200 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of Dmc Global worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $450.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dmc Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

