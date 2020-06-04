RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in RMR Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RMR Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,779,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. RMR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $897.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

