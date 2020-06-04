iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 181.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.05% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75.

