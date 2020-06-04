Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE:MSI opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.41.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

