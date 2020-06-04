Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,503 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 674.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.25.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

