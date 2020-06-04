Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,752,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $42.26.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

