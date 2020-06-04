Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,488 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Snap by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snap by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,569,000 after acquiring an additional 604,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 38,578 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $367,648.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,878.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,218,023 shares of company stock worth $121,923,192 over the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.