Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 227 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PALL. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

PALL stock opened at $184.90 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $124.42 and a 1-year high of $273.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.35.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

