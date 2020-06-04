Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 228,487 Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 32.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVTR opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a PE ratio of -23.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.
In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $409,628.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
