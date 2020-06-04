Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 228,487 Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 32.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a PE ratio of -23.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $409,628.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.