WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Consolidated Water worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay acquired 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,921.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,018.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

