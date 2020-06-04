Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,321,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,049,000 after buying an additional 172,381 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,728,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,144,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,544,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

