Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,700 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,399,000 after buying an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $60,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Jerry R. Whitaker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,995.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $329,020 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

