Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Stake Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $86,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $43,006,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $50,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $42,173,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coty by 878.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,011,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 2,703,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 696.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 2,634,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of COTY opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.