Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Teradata worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Teradata by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Teradata by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

