Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.57% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $89,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

NYSE:SPR opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

