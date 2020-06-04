AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $87,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 407,208 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $8,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $7,573,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,245,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

