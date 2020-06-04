Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 54,477 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,477 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after acquiring an additional 161,410 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Steris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after buying an additional 449,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of STE opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.74. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.