Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Richard L. Crandall purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Gardella acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $39,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFIN opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $284.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

