Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

