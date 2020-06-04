PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $422,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,186,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,752,636.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

