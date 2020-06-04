Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 995.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Malibu Boats worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $991.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.