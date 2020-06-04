Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.53. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.88%.

SMMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 6,000 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,067.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $291,390 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

