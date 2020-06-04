Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Omnicell worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicell by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Omnicell stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

