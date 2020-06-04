WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PC Connection worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PC Connection by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PC Connection by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PC Connection by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXN shares. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti cut their target price on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

