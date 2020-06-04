WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PC Connection worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PC Connection by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PC Connection by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PC Connection by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXN shares. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti cut their target price on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

