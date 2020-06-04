Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to “Hold”

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,182 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 128,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

