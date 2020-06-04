Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $270.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.12.

Shares of RH stock opened at $255.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $257.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.53.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

