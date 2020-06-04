CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707,156 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.21% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1,830.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lance Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Also, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $491.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.30.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

