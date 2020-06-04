RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RadNet were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,360,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RadNet by 75.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of RDNT opened at $16.99 on Thursday. RadNet Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.26 million, a PE ratio of 424.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

