Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,182 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MeiraGTx worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $472,343 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

