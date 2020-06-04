Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Argus from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

NYSE UTI opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $242.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $306,726.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,118.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,131 shares of company stock worth $607,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.