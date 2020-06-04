First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 18.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 272.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMBH. Raymond James raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

