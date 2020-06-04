Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 83,093 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,093 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Quanex Building Products worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 535.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 115.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. TheStreet cut Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NX opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

