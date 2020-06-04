Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 108.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $17,569,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,099.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

