WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,669,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 624,945 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,362,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,379 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene acquired 10,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

