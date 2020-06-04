WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,427 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $107.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Five Below from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.