Blair William & Co. IL Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Frontdoor by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

