Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,573 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.17% of Mesa Air Group worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

