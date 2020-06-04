Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 272 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,407.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 224,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,772. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.02. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $119.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

