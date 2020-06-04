Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,011 shares of company stock worth $3,533,575. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

