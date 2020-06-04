Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $73.04 on Thursday. ePlus Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.