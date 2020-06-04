Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 394 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,301,000 after purchasing an additional 352,345 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after buying an additional 361,737 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,323,000 after buying an additional 646,038 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,601,000 after buying an additional 298,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $986,250. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

