Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 143,740 Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Coeur Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 91,831 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $2,787,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

