Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of BBBY opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $958.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.