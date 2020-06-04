Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

