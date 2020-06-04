Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $400,147 and sold 14,138 shares valued at $1,813,968. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $140.15 on Thursday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

