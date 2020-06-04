Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $400,147 and sold 14,138 shares valued at $1,813,968. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $140.15 on Thursday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blair William & Co. IL Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc
Blair William & Co. IL Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc
Macy’s Inc Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd
Macy’s Inc Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd
Mesa Air Group Inc Stock Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P
Mesa Air Group Inc Stock Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 272 Shares of Qualys Inc
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 272 Shares of Qualys Inc
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp
Diodes Incorporated Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC
Diodes Incorporated Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report